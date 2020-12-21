What's in a name! Free pizza for 60 years and cash prize worth Rs 5.6 lakh

A baby born in Australia on December 9, 2020 has brought with him lifelong supply of pizza for his parents along with an AU$10,000 cash prize.

A Sydney-based couple were provided with two gifts on December 9; a baby boy, and the unbeknownst winner of Domino's Australia's online contest. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Domino's Australia ran a contest. The terms of the contest mandated the family of a baby named 'Dominic,' or 'Dominique' born on the said date will receive 60 years' worth of supply of Domino's pizza, along with the cash prize.

"To celebrate Domino's 60th Birthday on December 9, 2020, we're giving away the equivalent of 60 YEARS' WORTH OF FREE PIZZA to the family of a baby named 'Dominic' or 'Dominique' born in Australia on that day! That's a free hot meal every month until 2080, or approximately 720 nights off cooking (sic)," the pizza restaurant chain posted on its official Instagram handle.

Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot from Sydney were blessed with baby Dominic at 1:47 am on December 9, 2020, at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. The couple was declared the winner of the contest within mere two hours of the contest having started.

Weighing 3.9 kilograms at the time of birth, Dominic is the couple's first child. As per a report by The Daily Mail, he was delivered after a tough 72-hour labour. Interestingly, Lot and Oldfield were not aware of the contest and had 'Dominic' as their first choice. "My cousin, Dominique - believe it or not! - forwarded it to my mum for a laugh," said Anthony Lot to Daily Mail.

Dominic has won the couple AU$10,080 in cash, which is approximately worth Rs 5.6 lakhs. This is equivalent to a Rs 780 pizza per month for 60 years, not adjusted for the purchasing power parity of Australia.

