When Queen Elizabeth II rode on an elephant with an Indian prince

In a reign spanning 70 years and 127 days, Queen Elizabeth II was bound to have seen some spectacular, some glorious, some historic, some horrifying, and some once-in-a-lifetime events. She took the throne in 1952, and made her first visit to India in 1961, 15 years after India’s Independence. The Queen then visited India twice more – 1983 and 1997. But the first visit to the Indian subcontinent lasted more than a month.

Wherever she went in India, Pakistan and Nepal during her first visit, people thronged to see her. But there is a particular image of her from that visit that remains one of the most unique – her elephant ride with an Indian prince.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Jaipur during her maiden trip to India. The Queen and the Duke received a royal welcome. She rode an elephant with the Maharaja of Jaipur Sawai Man Singh II in the courtyard of the royal palace.

The royals also visited Udaipur, where they were welcomed by Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar, as well as introduced to 50 nobles who had joined him in welcoming the Queen and the Duke.

The Jaipur visit was before the Republic Day of 1961, where the Queen was the guest-of-honour. Following the Republic Day celebrations, the Queen visited the Taj Mahal in an open car.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday at the age of 96, leaving the throne to her son, Prince Charles – who is now King Charles III. The passing away of the longest-serving monarch was mourned by people from across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had visited her twice said, “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

