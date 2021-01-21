Who is Amanda Gorman, young poet at Joe Biden's swearing-in who caught everyone's attention

Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony was a star-studded affair with performers like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez but the one who grabbed the nation's attention was 22-year old African American poet Amanda Gorman.

Gorman, who earned the honour of being the country's first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, recited a poem called the 'The Hill We Climb' after Biden and Haaris were sworn in.

Minutes after her performance, Gorman started trending on social media with people curious to find out more about the young poet who enamoured the audience with her performance.

Born and raised in Los Angeles by her mother, a middle school teacher, Gorman studied sociology at Harvard. She drew inspiration from Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and became a youth delegate for the United Nations at 16.

She has had a speech impediment since childhood.

"We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it / Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy / And this effort very nearly succeeded / But while democracy can be periodically delayed / It can never be permanently defeated," she said in the roughly five-minute reading of her poem.

"We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother / Can dream of becoming president, only to be reciting for one," she added.

"For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it," she concluded.

Gorman has great plans for her future. Back in 2017, she told The New York Times that she intends to run for President in 2036. "I'm going to tell Biden that I'll be back," she recently told the AP.

