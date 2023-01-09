Who is Manpreet Monica Singh, the first female Sikh judge in the US

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has been sworn in as a Harris County Civil Court judge, becoming the first female Sikh judge in the US. Singh was sworn in as a judge of the Harris County Civil Court at Law No 4 in Texas on Friday.

At the oath ceremony on Friday, Singh said, "It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (a nickname of Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," according to a PTI report.

The report further highlighted that Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill, the state's first South Asian judge, presided over the ceremony, which took place in a packed courtroom.

"It's a really big moment for the Sikh community," Sandill said.

"When they see someone of color, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she's an ambassador for all women of color," he said.

As per reports, there are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the US, with 20,000 Sikhs living in the Houston area. However, there was no female Sikh judge in the country so far.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "It was a proud day for the Sikh Community, but also a proud day for all people of colour who see the Diversity of the City of Houston in the Diversity of the Court".

All about Manpreet Monica Singh

Born and raised in Houston, Manpreet Monica Singh lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children. Singh's father, AJ immigrated to the US as an architect in the early 1970s after being issued a green card following the Immigration Act of 1965.

Monica grew up in Northwest Houston and attended Klein Forest High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and then the South Texas College of Law. She was runner up for Houston Young Lawyers Association Most Outstanding Attorney in 2010 and the South Asian Bar Association Distinguished Member Award Winner in 2017.

In addition to practicing law for 20 years and having tried over 100 cases, Singh is involved in numerous civil rights organizations at a local, state, and national level.

She is on the Board of Directors of the ACLU of Texas, the Texas Lyceum, and the Sikh Coalition (also serving as Trustee). She is also a Chapter Representative for the exclusive American Board of Trial Advocates and ongoing lecturer for the Texas Bar CLE classes.

Monica and her husband Mandeep have been married for about 19 years now.

Singh had announced her candidacy in November 2021, tweeting: “Today I am excited and proud to announce my candidacy for Judge of the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. As a native Houstonian, it is my hope to represent my community that prizes diversity and servant leadership.”

“It is an honour to be able to represent our community. I hope I have the blessing of all Sikhs around the world,” Singh said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

(With PTI inputs)

