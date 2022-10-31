Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian techie helping Elon Musk with Twitter

Sriram Krishnan, the Indian technologist and investor, took Twitter by a storm after tweeting that he would be helping Elon Musk with his latest acquisition, namely the microblogging platform. Krishnan tweeted,

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

So, who is Krishnan, and why is he helping Elon Musk?

The Chennai Boy

Krishnan was born in Chennai, India. He has a Bachelor's in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University. He met his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, at college in the year 2003. He graduated in 2005 and moved to the United States some time later.

Stints at Microsoft, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter

Krishnan started working with Microsoft in 2007 as a program manager for Visual Studio. He later moved to Facebook where he helped building the Facebook Audience Network, a competitive platform to Google’s ad technologies. He also worked with Snapchat where he built the social media platform’s ad tech platform shortly before the company’s IPO.

After serving at some of the top silicon valley companies, Krishnana moved to Twitter where he served as senior director of product and contributed to the core user experience and launching a redesigned home page and events experience.

The Good Time Show and rise to prominence

In the early part of 2021. Krishnan and his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, launched a Clubhouse talk show that focused on organic conversations on start-ups, venture capitalism and cryptocurrencies. The show featured prominent guests like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Hawk, Diane von Furstenberg, Kanye West, and social media influencer MrBeast.

The Good Time Show moved to YouTube from Clubhouse in 2022.

Investing Journey

Krishnan is also an active in the investment space and venture capitalist circles. In 2021, he was appointed a general partner at the well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Krshnan prominently invests in crypto and web3 companies.

