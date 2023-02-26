'Will cut every cent sent to enemies': US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley vows to cut foreign aid to China, Pakistan

Indian-American Nikki Haley, who has recently launched her bid for US Presidential elections, has said that if people vote for her, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the US. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys".

In an op-ed in the New York Post, the former Governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN said that both the Democratic and Republican presidential administrations have spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year, which is given to countries like China, Pakistan, and Iraq.

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends,” she wrote in the article.

She added that taxpayers deserve to know where that money is going and what it's given for. They will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes. She added that the Biden administration has resumed military aid to Pakistan.

“Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan and American taxpayers still give money to Communist China for ridiculous environmental programs. We give money to Belarus, which is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s closest ally. We even give money to Communist Cuba — a country our own government has designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Haley wrote.

She further wrote: "This is not just Joe Biden. It’s been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past. They typically operate on autopilot, with no consideration for the conduct of the countries that receive our aid."

Haley wrote that the taxpayers' money is also getting wasted on China for "ridiculous environment programme". "American taxpayers still give money to Communist China for ridiculous environmental programs, despite the obvious threat China poses to Americans.”

Haley said that the US gave $2 billion aid to Iran, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on the army.

Haley, who launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15, said her aim is to restore US's strength, national pride, and people's trust.

Haley is the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid. Haley introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants pitching a new future for the Republican party.