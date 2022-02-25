Will only talk to Ukraine once its military lays down arms: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, but only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.

He also said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.



