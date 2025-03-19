'Will revoke visas and deport if they don’t...': As scrutiny tightens, US says screening doesn't stop even after issue of visa

Amid the increasing scrutiny on foreign immigrants in the US, the Department of State has reiterated that visa screening is an ongoing process, and visa holders who violate US laws or immigration regulations risk having their visas revoked and facing deportation.

In a recent tweet, the department stated: "US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t."

Related Articles

U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t. pic.twitter.com/aZsnUTnXGP — Department of State (@StateDept) March 17, 2025

The statement underscores the Trump administration's strict monitoring of foreign nationals even after they have entered the country. Last week, the Trump administration deported Dr Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese national and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brown University, from Boston who had arrived in the US with a valid H-1 B visa. She was deported for “openly" admitting to supporting a Hezbollah leader and attending his funeral, according to Homeland Security officials.

Earlier this month, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbian University Palestinian graduate student, was arrested and is now facing deportation for his role in pro-Palestinian protests. Khalil is a green card holder. Soon after, Ranjani Srinivasan, a 37-year-old Indian student pursuing a doctoral degree in urban planning at Columbia Univeristy, self-deported last week, after her student visa was revoked for participating in pro-Palestine protests.

Unlike common misconceptions that visa approvals are final, the announcement highlights that compliance with US laws remains essential throughout a visa holder’s stay.

The US government employs various mechanisms to track visa holders, including data-sharing between agencies, routine security checks, and reports from law enforcement. In recent years, visa revocations have occurred due to criminal offenses, immigration violations, and security concerns.

The Department of State's statement does not indicate any immediate policy changes but serves as a reminder that individuals must adhere to the terms of their visa.

