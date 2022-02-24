"Working on mission mode": Indian Ambassador to Ukraine as Russia wages war

The Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy has urged Indian nationals in Ukraine to stay "wherever you are, in your familiar locations". The message from the Ambassador comes as Russian soldiers have launched their attack on Ukraine.

"I am Partha Satpathy, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack," said Satpathy Satpathy.

Satpathy stated that the situation in Ukraine is very tense and uncertain and this is causing a lot of anxiety. "The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude," he wrote.

The Ambassador conveyed that the Indian Embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operational. "Under the circumstance, we have put out two advisories on the situation. I urge you to please stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations," he further added.

Satpathy has urged Indian nationals stranded in Kyiv get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that they can temporarily lodge there. He added that the embassy had reached out to the Indian diaspora and has requested them to assist Indians in Kyiv to the best of their abilities.

"I am inundated with calls, so is the embassy and we are doing our best to help," he stated.

"If there is a critical emergency, contact us on the emergency lines provided. Please follow our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, a. Website) for any updates that we will putting out," Satpathy explained.

He further explained that currently the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy of India are seized of the situation and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation. Satpathy concluded his message with, "I will reach out to you with more information. Stay Safe & Jai Hind. Dhanyabad".

Earlier on Thursday, the embassy had informed all Indian nationals in Ukraine that due to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace the schedule of special flights has been cancelled. It added that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

