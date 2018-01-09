World Economic Forum 2018: Arun Jaitley interacts with CEOs to set India's agenda for Davos

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday interacted with industry CEOs along with Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu to set the Indian government's agenda and participation at the forthcoming annual meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos.

The External Affairs Ministry on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead the 'largest ever' Indian contingent of over 100 delegates to Switzerland during the four-day World Economic Forum 2018 in Swiss Alps town of Davos on January 23. The Prime Minister would deliver a keynote address at the 48th event of the World Economic Forum on January 23. The ministry has said PM Modi would also hold a bilateral meeting with Alain Berset, the President of the Swiss Confederation.

In a big achievement to India, the country has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the welcome reception at the world leaders' event, and Indian foods and yoga would mark the commencement ceremony of the four-day annual jamboree of the rich and powerful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit marks the first-ever visit of any Indian prime minister in the past 20 years after former PM HD Deve Gowda who visited the forum in 1997.

This year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting aims to "rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to create a shared future in a fractured world," states the WEF website. Earlier, the WEF had said over 3,000 leaders representing over 100 countries would gather to discuss global, regional and industry agendas. CEOs of top companies, government heads, artistes, and civil society members from across 120 nations would debate issues that matters to the world.

6.20pm: Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek tells CNBCTV 18 this year would see the biggest ever delegation of Indian ministers at Davos2018. "The Prime Minister is doing so much and the world needs to know about it," he says.

India-related issues to be discussed during the forum include the country's role a major economic power, 'how India is using big data in policymaking', 'India's role in ensuring peace and stability in the Asia'.

The Indian delegation also includes Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region of India, Jitendra Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would also attend the WEF. Neighbouring Asian giant China would mark a significant presence, and its Belt Road Initiative would be part of several forum discussions.

This year's global agenda for WEF includes 'global governance', 'changing geopolitical landscape', 'sustainable and inclusive economic development', and 'Fourth Industrial Revolution', says the WEF. For the first time, the forum would have all-women co-chairs.

PM Modi addresses PIO Parliamentarians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indirectly slammed China for its expansionist foreign policies in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, and said India didn't eye anyone's territory. During the persons of Indian origin (PIO) parliamentarians' meet, PM Modi said India's development model didn't define 'give and take' policy. The event marks 102nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa. He asked them to invest in India, and contribute in the country's economic growth.

"India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We do not measure our policy towards any nation on the basis of profit or loss but view it through the prism of human values," he said, adding that India neither intended to exploit anyone's resources nor was "eying" anyone's territory. "Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development," he said. The day-long conference was attended by as many as 134 elected representatives from 24 countries, including France, Fiji, Switzerland and Mauritius.

With inputs from PTI

