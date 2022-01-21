World Economic Forum in Davos to commence from 22 May

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos on Friday announced that it will be holding its annual meeting from 22-26 May. Under the theme, 'Working Together, Restoring Trust', the meeting will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic, WEF said in a statement.

Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Earlier, the international organisation had stated that it was deferring its meeting till the summer "in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak."

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, said: “After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again. We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face.”

The World Economic Forum will continue to communicate closely with the Swiss government on the public health situation in Switzerland. The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community, the Forum further stated.

During the recently-ended Davos Agenda 2022, heads of state and government and international organizations shared their priorities for a challenging year ahead. They joined leaders from business and civil society and spoke on the global economic outlook, inequality, healthy futures, climate and resilience.

