Xi Jinping to be in power for life? Chinese President secures third term; nobody dares to contest

Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term as the Chinese president today. Nearly 3,000 members of China’s parliament– the National People’s Congress (NPC)-- voted unanimously for Xi Jinping’s election as president. It is widely forecast that Xi will continue to be in power for life. No other candidate contested against Jinping in the election. The voting lasted nearly an hour and electronic counting was completed in around 15 minutes.

While the presidential role is largely ceremonial, he has also been chosen as the chairman of China’s Central Military Commission. Jinping has already been elected as the General Secretary of the CPC during the October 2022 Congress, news agency Reuters reported.

This year’s annual NPC session is also being regarded as significant due to the once-in-a-decade leadership change of the Chinese government including the Premier who presides over the State Council, the central Cabinet.

The Chinese Parliament also elected Zhao Leji as the new parliament chair and Han Zheng as the new vice president. Both Leji and Zheng are from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee. Over the next couple of days, officials approved by Xi including premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, are set to be appointed or elected to the top positions in the cabinet.

The election of Xi Jinping as the president for the third time and the appointment of state leaders by the parliament come months after the Chinese government lifted COVID-19 policies. The election also comes at a time when the Chinese economy is marred with various challenges due to three years of COVID curbs and a worsening relationship with the West, especially the US.

Jinping blamed the US and the West for difficulties faced by the Chinese economy earlier this week. He said while meeting political advisors that it was necessary to break down the institutional obstacles that restrict private enterprises from participating in market competition fairly. He further added state-owned firms and private firms should share social responsibility in pushing for common prosperity.

At the end of the annual parliamentary session, Xi Jinping will make a speech on Monday.

