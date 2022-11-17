Aditya Birla Group's fashion arm teams up with France's Galeries Lafayette, to open luxury stores in India

Aditya Birla Group’s fashion arm Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has announced a partnership with French fashion giant Galeries Lafayette to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

"The flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof," the company said in a statement.

The Mumbai flagship store will be of 90,000 sq. ft, and shall be operational by 2024. "It will be housed across two historic buildings that recently heralded their century at the heritage precinct of Fort, the leading commercial and cultural hub of the city," the company said. The Delhi store, on the other hand, will be of 65,000 sq. ft, and will be operational by 2025. As per the company, it will be housed at DLF Emporio, one of the city's preeminent malls.

These stores will have installations, popups, innovative events, and food and beverage explorations besides personal stylists and omnichannel-enabled connected shopping. Talking about the partnership, ABFRL's Managing Director, Aditya Dikshit, said: “The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India’s significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands.”

He added, “Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s deep and nuanced understanding of the Indian landscape on the back of our portfolio of designer brands, combined with Galeries Lafayette’s global experience, will enable us to create a world-class destination for Indian consumers and global luxury brands.”

Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais CEO Nicolas Houze said that Galeries Lafeyette’s expansion in India is an illustration of their ambition to reach 20 stores abroad with a focus on China, Asia, and the Middle East by 2025.

Shares of ABFRL slipped 0.68 per cent in today's trade as the broader benchmark indices remained muted amid weak global cues.

Also read: What do Indians love to gift the most? Archies executive's answer is NOT a surprise!