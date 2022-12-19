Deepika Padukone’s outfit for FIFA World Cup final leaves internet disappointed; fans say she deserves better

In a proud moment, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone became the first Indian actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar yesterday alongside Iker Casillas. Deepika, first Indian brand ambassador of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, turned up in an LV ensemble for the event. She wore was a crisp white shirt layered with a tan-hued jacket (a parka). However, her outfit seemed to have disappointed a lot of internet users.

The sleeveless jacket worn by Deepika had multiple zippers, a broad belt, an elaborate black covering on shoulders, rushed panels and loose drawstrings. The separates were layered with a pleated black midi skirt and high boots.

However, internet users seemed to be disappointed by Deepika's outfit choice for the event.

A social media user took to Instagram and said Louis Vuitton should have given her something better to wear. "Why are you doing that to her,” a fan asked. “Why is she dressed like a duffel bag,” another Instagram user wrote. “Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning woman,” a comment read. “The only letdown in finals was her outfit,” the tweet read.

Another user said, "Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning stunning woman... she deserves better."

A user said, "There are so many other more glamorous yet occasion appropriate dresses LV could have dressed her in. Everything from clothes to hair could have been 100 percent better. Mistakes at the highest level."

Actor Divya Spandana came to Deepika's defence and said freedom of choice is a women's basic right and misogyny is an evil every woman must fight. "Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion, Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight," she wrote on Twitter.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match was between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France. Argentina defeated two-time champions France in penalties. This happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.



