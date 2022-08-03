For curls and waves! Dyson's new hair styler costs Rs 45,900

UK-based Dyson has introduced yet another hair styling product in the Indian market. Following the success of AirWrap, the company has now launched the new multi-styler featuring next-generation styling barrels with a rotating cool tip, eliminating heat damage. The new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is available for Rs 45,900. However, existing Airwrap owners will have an option to upgrade to the full set of new attachments for Rs 14,900 which will be compatible with the old machine.

According to the company, the new styling barrels result in achieving curls and waves faster and easier. This new styler also blends two barrels into one attachment, eliminating switching barrels for creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves. In addition, Dyson claims to have re-engineered brush attachments and combined two attachments in one. The new Coanda smoothing dryer has multiple modes in one attachment, for styling wet to damp in pre-style mode or hiding flyaways in smoothing mode. The box also includes new Firm and soft brushes, and new AirWrap battels in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long, and 20mm long for a range of styles. In addition will have round volumising brushes.

“Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another. The advancements in the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat,” says the company’s founder James Dyson.

