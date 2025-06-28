Prada finally admits Kolhapuri inspiration for Milan fashion show sandals after backlash

After weeks of growing outrage and calls for accountability, luxury fashion house Prada has publicly admitted that its sandals showcased at the recent Prada Men’s 2026 Fashion Show were indeed inspired by India’s iconic Kolhapuri chappals, a disclosure that comes only after backlash from Indian artisans and a formal nudge from Maharashtra’s leading industry body.

In a statement addressed to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), a Prada spokesperson confirmed, “We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship.”

Despite the admission, the Italian brand clarified that the sandals are not yet finalised for production. As Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s group head for corporate social responsibility, explained, “Please note that, for now, the entire collection is currently at an early stage of design development and none of the pieces are confirmed to be produced or commercialised.”

MACCIA had earlier written to Prada, voicing serious concerns about cultural appropriation and the absence of proper credit for the Kolhapuri chappals, which received Geographical Indication (GI) status in India in 2019.

MACCIA President Lalit Gandhi emphasized in his letter, “Kolhapuri Chappals represent centuries-old craftsmanship rooted in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra, India. These products are not only symbolic of regional identity, but they also support the livelihoods of thousands of artisans and families in the Kolhapur region and surrounding districts.”

He further cautioned Prada about the implications of using cultural symbols without due recognition, “While we appreciate global fashion houses drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, we are concerned that this particular design appears to have been commercialised without due acknowledgement, credit, or collaboration with the artisan communities who have preserved this heritage through generations.”

MACCIA has urged Prada to transform acknowledgment into action by collaborating directly with local artisans. Their letter stated, “We kindly urge Prada to acknowledge the inspiration behind the design publicly, explore possibilities for collaboration or fair compensation that could benefit the artisan communities involved and consider supporting ethical fashion practices that respect traditional knowledge and cultural rights.”

At the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, seven of the 56 looks in Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured models wearing Kolhapuri-inspired sandals. The inclusion sparked significant criticism back in India, where the lack of attribution overshadowed the pride many felt at seeing a traditional Indian staple on a global runway.