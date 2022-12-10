Reviving the culture of Indian men wearing jewellery: Suniel Shetty on MetaMan

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty in a conversation with BusinessToday said that the exclusive men's jewellery brand, MetaMan aims to bring back Indian men's jewellery culture. The brand officially launched on International Men’s Day has new-age jewellery designs by designer Pallavi Foley. The portfolio has a variety of designs ranging from daily office wear to traditional wear, casual wear, beach wear, sportswear, and travel wear.

Shetty said Indian traditions were once a symbol of holding the best artistry; where Indian men taught the entire world how to adorn any jewellery and became a trendsetter. "Now, it’s time for India to own men's jewellery brand that celebrates culture with style and sophistication. So, the MetaMan."

On being asked if the jewellery collection appeals to different age groups, the Hera Pheri actor said that the products including bracelets, pendants and chains to rings and earrings are designed across various metals including brass, 925 sterling silver and 18K Gold. And hence, is suitable for all age groups including young boys.

MetaMan has raised $1 million in seed funding which saw participation from 9 unicorn founders and several other successful business entrepreneurs including Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Prashanth Prakash (Accel Partners), Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (BlueStone), as well as cricketer Robin Uthappa.

Anil Shetty (who is he) said that because of its affordable pricing and trendy designs, MetaMan is expected to grow among today's Gen Zs and millenials.

About product availability other than the official MetaMan website, Anil said that presently, the products are only available on our website. However, the founders plan to have the products listed on various e-commerce platforms by mid-2023.

The brand that symbolises ‘Metal for Man’ has products starting with a price range of Rs 1999.



