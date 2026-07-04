'Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice Indian Single Malt', 'Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt': Top Indian whiskeys to sip on this weekend

Indian whisky is no longer just a domestic success story. Some of the country's biggest names are now earning praise from bartenders and spirits experts around the world, with several labels standing out at the 2026 Bartender Spirits Awards.

The annual competition evaluates whiskies not just on taste, but also on value for money and how suitable they are for bars and restaurants. This year's results once again highlighted India's growing reputation for producing world-class spirits.

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Here's a look at the Indian whiskies that impressed the judges.

Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice Single Malt Whisky

One of the biggest winners from India, this Rajasthan-made single malt received top honours thanks to its distinctive flavour profile. The whisky is crafted using locally sourced barley and is known for balancing fruit-forward sweetness with gentle spice, making it suitable for both newcomers and seasoned whisky drinkers.

How much does it cost: Around $76/₹5,400

Why it stands out

* Rich fruit and spice notes

* Premium Indian single malt

* Recognised by an international judging panel

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Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt

Produced in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rampur Double Cask continues to strengthen India's reputation in the premium whisky segment. Its maturation process gives it a layered flavour with notes of dried fruits, vanilla and oak.

How much does it cost: Around $75-$110/₹6,500-₹9,500

Why whisky lovers like it

* Smooth, complex finish

* Double-cask maturation adds depth

* Popular among single malt enthusiasts

Kadamba Indian Single Malt (World Cask) — 95 points (Gold)

Kadamba has done more than almost any other brand to put the Cheers Group on the international map, and the company is expanding its Goa distillery to keep pace with demand. The warm, humid coastal climate there pushes the spirit deep into the wood.

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The World Cask edition is distilled in copper pot stills, matured across a mix of wooden barrels, and presented in a cut-glass decanter with its own wooden case — a nod to a competition that scores packaging alongside the liquid itself.

How much does it cost: roughly ₹2,700–₹6,300

Royal Ranthambore — 95 points (Gold, Blended Whisky of the Year)

Proof that India's whisky wave isn't just about single malts. Royal Ranthambore took home the top blended whisky title, and it comes from Radico Khaitan — one of India's oldest and largest drinks companies, and the maker behind Rampur too.

It's a genuine cross-border blend, combining Scotch malts with Indian grain spirit. Launched in 2021 and named after Rajasthan's famous Ranthambore fort and tiger reserve, it's since made its way onto shelves in the US.

How much does it cost: around ₹1,400

Maltage Aged Malt Whisky — 94 points (Gold)

Some retailers mistakenly file this one under Japanese whisky. It's actually a Goa-based Cheers Group product — a blend of vatted malts and Indian grain spirits matured in American white oak. "Aged" here is a brand name rather than an actual age statement, and it's bottled at 42.8% ABV. Not much detail is publicly available about this one, which only adds to its mystery.

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How much does it cost: around ₹1,360

Rampur Barrel Blush — 90 points (Gold)

Crafted at Radico Khaitan's Rampur Distillery in Uttar Pradesh, Rampur Barrel Blush is a single malt whisky produced at a distillery established in 1943 in the Himalayan foothills. The whisky is initially aged in American bourbon barrels before undergoing a finishing period in Australian Shiraz wine casks, handpicked by master distiller Anup Barik. This secondary maturation gives the whisky its signature pinkish hue, which inspired the "Blush" name. It is bottled at 45% ABV and is released without chill filtration.

How much does it cost: Around $97/₹8,379

The Three Monkeys Indian Single Whisky (Gold Medal)

Produced by the Cheers Group, The Three Monkeys is among the newer entrants in India's single malt category and has gained popularity in a relatively short span. Distilled at the company's Goa facility—the same distillery behind Kadamba—the whisky is matured in a mix of wine, bourbon, and sherry casks, with Goa's fluctuating climate playing a key role in shaping its character.

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How much does it cost: Around ₹1,610

Doberman Super Premium Whisky XR (Gold Medal)

Doberman Super Premium Whisky XR is another offering from Goa-based Cheers Group, whose portfolio performed strongly at this year's competition. While the brand may not be widely known, it stood out among the award winners.

The whisky is a blend matured in charred oak barrels. However, the company has shared limited technical details about the expression. It has not disclosed the meaning of the "XR" label, nor has it specified the whisky's age statement or bottling strength in its official product information.

How much does it cost: Nearly ₹370