Singham’s whiskey business: Ajay Devgn’s 'The GlenJourneys' crosses ₹4 crore in sales

The GlenJourneys, a premium single-malt whisky brand co-founded by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Cartel Bros, has announced a major business milestone. The brand reported a total turnover of ₹4.14 crore, driven by the sale of over 8,622 bottles since its market debut, according to a company release.

Advertisement

In a short span, the brand has established a strong presence across 437 retail outlets in India. Following its initial success, The GlenJourneys is now preparing to launch a new "smoky" variant in June 2026 to further diversify its premium portfolio.

The brand has adopted an aggressive distribution strategy. It is currently registered and available in six key Indian states: Maharashtra in October 2025; Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in January 2026; and Haryana in February 2026.

Expansion is set to accelerate, with registration applications already submitted for 23 more regions, including Punjab, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. The brand is also boosting its visibility through duty-free presence at major airports like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand’s progress, Ajay Devgn, Co-Founder, The GlenJourneys, said: “The GlenJourneys is rooted in time-honoured Scotch traditions and character. The encouraging response from Indian consumers is truly gratifying. Watching the brand grow steadily while earning international recognition gives us every reason to celebrate. I am deeply involved in shaping a brand that resonates with Indian audiences, especially beyond metro cities, through premium retail and on-trade channels. With growing demand, we are optimistic about strong sales momentum going forward.”

Advertisement

Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros and Founder of Living Liquidz, added: "The GlenJourneys’ growth reflects a shift in how Indian whisky enthusiasts appreciate and consume Scotch today. Our deep understanding of the Indian palate has helped position the brand as a natural choice across occasions and menus. With such a positive response in its early days, we are confident the journey ahead will be equally spirited."

The GlenJourneys is not just winning locally; it has recently secured export orders to Dubai for its Cask Series and 21-Year-Old expression. The company is now eyeing the US and Canada for its next phase of global growth.

The brand's quality was recently validated on the world stage, receiving the prestigious Superior Taste Award in Brussels. To further engage connoisseurs, the brand partnered with India’s first Master of Wine, Sonal Holland, for exclusive tasting events at top-tier hotels and restaurants.

Advertisement

With a leadership team including co-founders Jitin Merani and Rohan Nihalani alongside Devgn and Sani, The GlenJourneys is positioned to become a dominant player in the premium aged single-malt category.