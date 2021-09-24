44% urban millennials skipped breakfast during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

A recent study has shown that 44% of urban millennials skipped breakfast and delayed meals due to increased household chores and late start to the day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. It also showed men skipped breakfast more than women.

The study titled "Changing lifestyles and dietary habits of Urban Indian consumers post COVID-19" was conducted between March 2020 and February 2021. It pointed out that increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, including oats, emerged as the key trend during COVID-19.

This study, which was jointly conducted by Euromonitor International and PepsiCo India through its brand Quaker, surveyed over 1,000 respondents in the age group of 18-50 years, focusing on urban millennials across 4 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

The study outlined that weight watchers need to understand the significance of having meals on time and consuming nutrient-rich breakfast. It also found that 71% of urban millennials leaned towards the popularity of fad diets such as keto, intermittent fasting, and weekly detox plan, among others, to maintain weight.

"Popular fad diets are supporting this behaviour of skipping breakfast. However, COVID-19 has brought about some positive dietary changes as well among the younger group, with increased intake of fruits, salads, and oats, and improved the willingness to look for healthier alternatives while shopping," said Vidhi Sharma, Consultant, Euromonitor International.

The study found out that nearly 60% of urban millennials surveyed had started doing yoga and walking or running during COVID-19. The average intake of salads and fruits also increased. Urban millennials consumed more oats primarily for nutritive value, digestion, and weight management. The urban millennials surveyed also preferred oats as the main dish for breakfast.

"Urban millennials are now increasingly focusing on improving their physical and mental health that constitutes an active lifestyle. We also see that they are shifting to food choices for a healthy immune system as shown by the study," said Sonam Vij, Associate Director and Category Lead - Quaker Portfolio, PepsiCo India. She added that this has lead to heightened consumer adoption of Quaker Oats.

Also Read: FSSAI planning to introduce 'front of package label' for junk foods

Also Read: PepsiCo commissions Rs 814-cr greenfield foods plant in Mathura