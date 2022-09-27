Sotheby’s shares photos of the oldest whiskey ever to be auctioned; check here

US-based auction house Sotheby’s has shared the pictures of the world’s oldest whisky to be ever auctioned– 81-year-old The Macallan The Reach. Connoisseurs can bid for the whisky, placed for auction on Sotheby's website, at a cost of 110,000 to 200,000 GBP till October 5. The Macallan The Reach was distilled in 1940 and crafted from a single, sherry seasoned oak cask.

The winning bidder will get a bespoke small bronze sculpture and enjoy a distillery experience at The Macallan Estate. The Macallan will award the proceeds of the sale to artisans to support and perpetuate key generational skills and crafts.

As per the Sotheby’s listing, the bottle of The Macallan The Reach – Bottle number 3/288– put for auction is encased in a display cabinet lined in red leather rather than the cream leather which features on the original whisky release. Inside the display cabinet, the bottle is kept in a mouth-blown decanter and a bronze sculpture of hands, created by Saskia Robinson. This cabinet has been made using wood from an elm tree thought to have been on The Macallan Estate in 1940.

The Macallan The Reach is a deep auburn single malt whisky with an intensely rick, sweet and smoky finish. “Age, rarity and provenance combine to spectacular effect in this one of one version of the oldest single malt whisky ever to be released by The Macallan,” Sotheby’s Head of Whisky and Spirits for North America and EMEA Jonny Fowle said.

