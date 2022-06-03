Demise Of The Renowned Singer, KK; Here’s What Happened

KK passed after performing in Kolkata on Tuesday and was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, the charm of the Bollywood music industry with a golden voice.

After such a significant loss to the nation and its music industry, KK’s fans, friends, and family were shocked and confused about such terrible news.

As per the India Today TV report, the doctors informed that the reason behind his demise was myocardial infarction or heart attack and there was no foul play.

Dr. Naresh Trehan said, “A concert is like a high-intensity, high-energy event if there was a pre-existing heart disease which he may or not have known it could have played a role," India Today TV reported.

Myocardial infarction or heart attack occurs when there is a blockage in the arteries of the heart and the muscles of the heart don't get sufficient flow of blood.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Naresh Trehan, the chairman of Medanta, told India Today TV, “ "There could be pre-existing blockages in arteries. Secondly, if you have high blood pressure, it could rupture the artery and cause inner linings to break and if that happens it can lead to an acute heart attack. Covid is another added risk factor that has come into play in the pandemic."

