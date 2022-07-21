Less than one in four Indians are aware of the symptoms of brain stroke

Less than one in four Indians are aware of brain stroke symptoms, found an Indian survey on the disorder. Boehringer Ingelheim India, a research-driven pharmaceutical company, released the findings ahead of World Brain Day, 2022. The survey was conducted by IPSOS, a global market researcher.

The survey -- titled 'The State of Stroke: A Survey On Awareness About Stroke In Urban India' -- conducted with a sample size of 4742, across 12 cities in India, revealed that only 22 per cent of the respondents were aware of the risk factors and symptoms of brain stroke, and the awareness levels further drop to just 10 per cent with respect to the treatment options. The findings of this survey pointed to lower awareness levels of the condition, particularly in mini-metros and lower socio-economic classes.



Brain stroke is the second most common cause of death after coronary artery disease (CAD) in India. According to the Indian Stroke Association, approximately 1.8 million people in India suffer from brain stroke, while Lancet Global Health, in 2019 had stated that 7.4 per cent of the total deaths in the country were due to brain stroke. Between 1996-2019, there has been a 100 per cent increase in stroke cases in the country.

As the survey suggests, a major cause for this increase is the lack of awareness around the disease, its prevention, and treatment.

The report also mentioned that only 41 per cent of the respondents consider brain stroke a cause of concern, and just 23 per cent of respondents were aware about risk factors.

Shirish Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology and Stroke, Global Hospital, Mumbai said, “The number of stroke cases in India has increased over the past few years. Greater awareness around the disease, its symptoms, risk factors and treatment will be the need of the hour as improved knowledge of stroke will not only help people identify the condition but will also help save lives."

Shraddha Bhure, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said: “Brain stroke is a serious medical emergency which could result in devastating disabilities. In a country like India, where its incidences are on the rise, addressing an episode of brain stroke in a timely manner can go a long way.”

