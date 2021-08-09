Non-Covid patients faced challenges in treatment, check-ups due to lockdowns: Study

A recent ICMR study has shown that two-thirds of India's patients suffering from ailments other than COVID-19 have been facing challenges with routines checkups, hospitals visits, etc, during the pandemic and lockdowns.

Research findings show that nearly two-thirds of non-COVID-19 patients, who participated in the study, have encountered challenges with their routine investigation (69%), day-care procedures (67%) and going to hospitals (61% ) amid the pandemic induced lockdowns.

Around half of the participants experienced trouble in getting doctor appointments (59%), emergency treatment (56%) and access to the pharmacy (47%). While 46% witnessed delays in healthcare.

According to the findings, 37% of participants thought that they were not able to access medical care because of social restrictions and lockdowns. While 29% attributed finance issues as a constraint to visiting hospitals. As per the ICMR study, 16% avoided going to hospitals over the fear of catching COVID-19 there.

Findings of the ICMR study showed that participants with chronic non-communicable diseases faced multiple challenges in accessing healthcare amid the pandemic.

The ICMR report has shed light on the problems regarding access to healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown/restrictions.

The Central government had imposed a complete nationwide lockdown in March 2020 to curb the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, state governments have been relaxing and re-imposing restrictions depending on the spread of the coronavirus in areas within their jurisdictions.

