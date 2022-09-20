Now you can buy medicines and other health-related products on Flipkart; check details here

Joining the race of delivering medicines through mobile apps, Indian e-commerce behemoth Flipkart on Tuesday said that it would deliver drugs and wellness products via its primary app. As per the company, customers would be able to access Health+, Flipkart's one-stop place to buy products related to healthcare, through the main app.



According to Flipkart, customers, through this arrangement, can now access a wide range of medicines and healthcare products through this new 'App-in-App experience'. Customers can also avail of attractive offers on 83,000+ medicines and healthcare products that will cover over 20,000 pin codes across India, including remote areas.

“Using Flipkart’s trusted platform, with a recently revamped user-friendly interface, customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience for medicines and health supplies,” the company said in a statement.

With the increased penetration of the internet in the country, mobile-first consumer behavior, improvement of digital payments infrastructure, and various government initiatives, the e-pharmacy industry is expected to grow at CAGR of around 40-45 per cent, as compared to global e-pharmacy markets that are expected to increase at a CAGR of around 15-20 per cent, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“Benefitting from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group’s supply chain and last-mile logistics, we are ready to cater to customers' medical needs across the country. Through disruptive technology and innovative solutions, we are working closely with pharmacies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and policymakers to digitize the healthcare ecosystem for a better tomorrow,” said Prashant Jhaveri, CEO of Flipkart Health+. “In addition to the existing affordable prices, customers will get the best attractive deals and access to genuine medicines and healthcare products this Big Billion Day,” he added.

Flipkart said that the company has revamped its user-friendly interface using the existing Flipkart platform. Flipkart Health+ has also mandated its sellers to follow meticulous processes for quality checks. The company also said that keeping the importance of data privacy in the healthcare sector paramount, adequate measures have been implemented to ensure data security through multilevel regulations and encryptions.

“Customers, both caregivers and patients, can now order 48,000+ prescription medicines with easy-to-use features such as hassle-free upload of doctor prescriptions, effortless checkout process, multiple payment options, Flipkart Health+ Wallet, etc. In addition to this, Flipkart Plus Members can also utilize their SuperCoins to redeem exciting offers,” the company statement said.

