John Mayer's first-ever India concert set for February 11 in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to witness a landmark moment on the global live-music calendar as John Mayer makes his long-awaited India debut with a one-night-only performance on February 11, 2026, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The seven-time GRAMMY Award winner’s maiden appearance in the country promises an evening defined by intimacy, musicianship and emotional resonance, offering audiences a rare live experience from one of contemporary music’s most influential artists.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the experiential entertainment arm of BookMyShow, the concert arrives at a time when audiences are increasingly seeking immersive, meaningful cultural moments rather than conventional outings. Mayer’s Mumbai show taps into that sentiment, positioning music as a shared experience that invites reflection, connection and collective pause.

Over the course of his career, Mayer has carved a singular space at the crossroads of virtuosic guitar work and deeply personal songwriting. Seamlessly blending blues, rock, folk and pop, his music has chronicled the complexities of relationships, longing and self-discovery with rare emotional precision. Songs such as Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and Gravity explore love’s quieter, more vulnerable edges, while Your Body Is a Wonderland remains one of the most recognisable expressions of intimacy in modern pop. Tracks like Love on the Weekend and New Light inject warmth and optimism, ensuring a setlist that feels both contemplative and uplifting.

For Mumbai, the concert represents more than just an international artist tour stop. It signals the city’s growing stature as a destination for premium global live entertainment, capable of hosting performances that resonate across cultures and generations. The choice of Mahalaxmi Racecourse, one of the city’s most recognisable open-air venues, adds to the sense of scale while preserving the emotional closeness Mayer’s music is known for.

Mayer’s India debut is poised to be a defining live-music moment, one that blends technical brilliance with heartfelt expression and lingers well beyond the final chord the musician is set to strum.