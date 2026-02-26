WATCH: Ambanis host Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok in Jamnagar ahead of their wedding

Long before the grand wedding festivities set to begin next month, two of India’s most celebrated families came together in Jamnagar for a heartfelt and intimate celebration. Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted the Tendulkars at their sprawling estate in Gujarat, making it a memorable occasion to honour the soon to be married couple, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

Earlier this month, the families were spotted at the airport, heading to Jamnagar, sparking curiosity among fans and onlookers. The reason for the visit became clear through a video shared on the official Mumbai Indians social media channels, revealing a warm pre-wedding gathering filled with family blessings, laughter, and joyous moments.

The atmosphere was relaxed yet rooted in tradition, allowing both families to share meaningful interactions ahead of the wedding.

Watch full video here

Mrs Nita Ambani hosted the Tendulkar family and congratulated Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on their upcoming wedding 🎉💐 pic.twitter.com/cTvla15eUa — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) February 26, 2026

The gathering was punctuated by tender and heartfelt moments. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the significance of his son taking this important step in life: “When your child brings someone special home, you realise they’ve grown, and your heart feels doubled in joy,” he said with a smile, reflecting on the emotions every parent experiences.

Nita Ambani, who has watched Arjun grow up over the years, addressed the couple with visible affection. She welcomed Saaniya into the extended family, praising her positive energy and the brightness she brings.

Guests participated in traditional Hindu puja rituals, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, as is customary to mark an auspicious start to wedding celebrations. The mix of emotion, tradition, and family warmth created a memorable prelude to the larger wedding festivities.

True to Ambani gatherings, the event was also a showcase of festive style and elegance. Nita Ambani stunned in a gold and purple saree with a contrasting red blouse and statement jewellery, perfectly complementing the celebratory mood.

Arjun and Saaniya looked radiant in elegant traditional attire, their understated charm matching the grandeur of the occasion.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, will officially begin their main wedding celebrations on March 3, leading up to their big day on March 5, surrounded by family, prayers, tradition, and joyous celebrations that blend the intimate with the spectacular.