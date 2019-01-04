After movie on Manmohan Singh, biopic on PM Narendra Modi announced; Check who will play the lead role

Ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019, it is raining biopics in the Indian film industry. After the release of The Accidental Prime Minister movie trailer in which Anupam Kher plays the role of former PM Manmohan Singh, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi also has been announced.

Film critic Taran Adarsh on his twitter handle said actor Vivek Oberoi will star in the Narendra Modi biopic, titled PM NarendraModi.

The movie will be directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip S Singh.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

The first poster of the movie will be launched on 7 January 2019.

Its shooting will start in mid-Jan 2019. It would be done in different parts of the country from Modi's hometown in Gujarat to Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, according to reports.

The Indian movie industry is set to see the release of several biopics on big leaders such as Balasaheb Thackrey, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T Rama Rao and Manmohan Singh.

The movie Thackeray has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of the Hindutva firebrand leader BalaSaheb Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife.

South-based actor N Balakrishna will play the role of Andhra Pradesh's most renowned actor and politician NT Rama Rao in Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, the two part biopic on his life.

Actress Vidya Balan will play the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the movie.

