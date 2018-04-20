Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium' crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China

After the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in China, another Indian movie has made its way into the hearts of the Chinese audience.

Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, has earned more than Rs 200 crore in over two weeks of its release.

The movie which hit the Chinese theatres on April 4 earned Rs 22.06 crore on the same day.

And on Thursday April 19, the movie crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone.

It has earned a total of Rs 205.21 crore in China.

The movie has earned Rs 308.70 crore worldwide after doing phenomenal business in China.

Directed by Saket Choudhary, the movie is the third to enter China in 2018 after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie collection on his Twitter handle.

#HindiMedium faced a decline in Week 2, but was consistently steady on weekdays in CHINA...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 0.62 mn

Sat $ 1.41 mn

Sun $ 1.20 mn

Mon $ 0.42 mn

Tue $ 0.42 mn

Wed $ 0.43 mn

Thu $ 0.39 mn

Total: $ 31.08 million [? 205.21 cr]

?????? - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018

Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim earned Rs 40 crore on the first day and $117 million (over Rs 750 crore) in China.

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan could manage merely Rs 18 crore on the opening day in neighbouring nation.

The movie directed by Kabir Khan earned over Rs 274.15 crore in China. Now it would be interesting to see whether Hindi Medium could break Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office record or not.

Hindi Medium revolves around a couple trying to get their daughter admission into a top English medium school. The film holds up a mirror to the colonial hangover of Indians and our quick judgment of anyone who struggles with the English language.