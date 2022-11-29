'Mental health, Russia-Ukraine War': What got single people talking on Tinder in 2022

Tinder dating trends: Stances on social issues were considered important for making or breaking matches this year as 75 per cent single Indians sought a match respectful of or invested in social issues on the online dating app Tinder. The top five social issues that got people talking in 2022 were LGBTQ+ rights, environment, mental health, feminism, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as per Tinder’s Year in Swipe report.

Other issues that got Tinder users talking were cyber safety, inflation, work-life balance, animal welfare, and politics whereas mentions of activism and voter rights saw an increase in profiles.

Life Coach and Tinder’s Relationship expert Dr. Chandni Tugait said, “Young adults are feeling more confident, recognise what healthy dating looks like, and know what positive signs to look out for when swiping. They are able to focus on the positive characteristics and attitudes that they believe will keep them happy, content, and feeling valued throughout their relationship.”

She added, “So while they may go on blind dates, they no longer turn a blind eye to red flags and increasingly look for green flags or positives in a match or a relationship.” Due to the increasing awareness about green and red flags in a match and/or a relationship, red flag, mending heart, and gaslighting emojis were trending on the platform.

Apart from red and green flags in a relationship, young single Indians are also clear about the qualities they prefer in a partner. Young Indians prioritised attributes like loyalty (79 per cent), respect (78 per cent), someone who is clear about what they want and has good hygiene (73 per cent), and open-mindedness (61 per cent) over looks (56 per cent).

Also read: Tinder’s ‘Let’s Talk Gender’ online glossary is the guide we all needed

Also read: Tinder dating trends 2022: Users want hygienic partners, prefer coffee dates over dinner