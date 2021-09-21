84% consumers feel safe returning to office: Deloitte 

As many as 84 per cent consumers feel safe to return to their workplace and 60 per cent are willing to attend in-person events, according to Deloitte’s online survey of 1,000 people during August.



Among a set of positive findings which indicate a return to normalcy and an economic revival, the Global State of Consumer Tracker also found that overall consumer anxiety dropped to 34 per cent in India, whereas anxiety levels are heightened in US, Australia and UK.



Emboldened by a robust vaccination pace, Indians are slowly making their way back to the office, the report said. As daily activities and offices are resuming, fewer Indian respondents are worried about using public transport. The study found that 70 per cent respondents plan to limit the use of public transportation, compared to 73 per cent in July.



Further, 67 per cent of Indian respondents plan to limit their use of ride hailing services over the next three months. The number was 70 per cent last month.



However, concerns about physical well-being still prevail with 76 per cent saying they are concerned about their physical well-being and 79 per cent concerned about the health of their family.



Other marking indicating a cautious return to business as usual is that spending intent is steadily shifting towards more discretionary items with the festive season around the corner and lower COVID-19 cases. Indian consumers are seen actively spending 12 per cent on alcohol, 36 per cent on cable TV, 36 per cent on clothing or footwear, 33 per cent on electronics, 25 per cent on furnishings and 22 per cent on restaurants.



Further, 59 per cent consumers feel safe taking a flight. International leisure travel is also gaining momentum as several countries lifted travel restrictions for India. As many as 57 per cent Indians surveyed are planning international travel for leisure in the next three months.



“The easing of COVID-19 related restrictions across the country along with an accelerated vaccination drive has fueled positive consumer sentiments. Our latest survey insights indicate higher level of consumer spends and a decline in anxiety levels will boost India’s economic revival albeit with a touch of caution,” said Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.



The Global State of the Consumer Tracker is conducted in 18 countries (targeting 1,000 people per country/wave) and designed to be nationally representative of the overall population in each market.

