Avengers: Infinity War box office collection Day 2: Marvel's multi-starrer bags Rs 30 crore on Indian box office

Carrying forth the momentum from a record-breaking opening day, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War earned Rs 30.50 crore on its second day. The film posted the biggest net first-day collection of 2018 so far on Indian box office at Rs 31.30 crore. The superhero extravaganza now has a net box office collection of Rs 61.80 crore in India.

The gross box office collection of Avengers: Infinity War now stands at a whopping Rs 79.23 crore. It has now become the highest first weekend grosser, reportedly beating The Jungle Book, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Fate of the Furious. The latest offering from Marvel Studios is expected to touch the Rs 90 crore-mark in terms of box office collection in the country over the weekend.

"#AvengersInfinityWar continues to DEMOLISH RECORDS... Continues to create HAVOC at the BO... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr. Total: Rs 61.80 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 79.23 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet earlier today.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film saw the superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos, who hopes to possess all the Infinity Stones in order to restore balance in the universe.

'Avengers: Infinity War' stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.