Adidas Adizero Evo SL review: Runway style meets race-day tech

When Adidas drops a new member into its Adizero line-up, expectations sprint high. Fresh off the launch pad is the Adizero Evo SL, draped in an effortlessly chic Cloud White colourway, proof that minimalism still rules, especially when paired with a pinch of performance audacity.

The Evo SL channels the legendary DNA of the iconic Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, reworked for training days when your ambition still matches race-day intensity. It’s immediately clear Adidas hasn’t skimped on style. The shoe’s refined aesthetic—clean lines in pristine white, accented by three crisp, bold black stripes designed to blur as you pick up the pace—strikes a delightful balance between high fashion and athletic performance.

Slip them on, and you’ll feel how remarkably featherweight they are. Just 188 grams for women and 224 grams for men, making them the lightest in Adidas’ training collection. The secret weapon? A generous, full-length Lightstrike Pro foam midsole. Devoid of stiffening elements, this innovative cushioning delivers a smooth, responsive stride that’s both forgiving on your feet and fierce enough to handle vigorous sprints.

Up top, the newly engineered mesh upper maximises breathability without sacrificing targeted support. It’s like having air conditioning for your feet, ideal for steamy summer runs or gym sessions where breathability can make or break your comfort.

Priced at Rs 15,999, the Adizero Evo SL isn’t exactly pocket change, but when your workouts start feeling more runway than roadway, you’ll consider it a worthy splurge. Whether you’re clocking quick loops around the track or pounding pavement during your daily training, this shoe promises to bring that elite racer vibe to your everyday hustle.

In short, Adidas’ latest isn’t just another pretty shoe, it’s a chic statement packed with racing tech that could easily be mistaken for a piece from a fashion-forward sneaker collection.