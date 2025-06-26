Cinema, sangria, sensory delight: Inside Delhi’s new gourmet movie experience

There are few films as deeply etched into the millennial Indian psyche as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Whether it’s the sun-drenched Spanish landscapes, the slow-burning friendships, or the irresistible call to live deeply and fully, the film still hits a nerve more than a decade later. Now imagine watching it not just on a screen, but in a setting where every city visited, every emotional beat, and every moment of the characters’ journey is matched with a flavour on your plate.

That’s the premise behind Gourmet Cinema, a new collaborative venture by The Piano Man Eldeco Centre and Sunset Cinema Club, launched recently in Delhi. The idea is simple but stunningly effective: pair a much-loved film with a curated dining experience that evolves with the movie. The result? A multisensory evening that’s part cinema, part fine dining, and completely immersive.

I attended the premiere screening of the series, with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the film of the evening. From the very first moment, it was clear this wasn’t your average food-and-a-movie outing. Set in the sleek, moody interiors of The Piano Man’s Eldeco Centre outpost, the atmosphere struck a perfect balance between chic and casual. The film flickered to life on a large screen, and with it, the kitchen went into choreographed motion, presenting each course in sync with key scenes.

The Menu: A Story Told Through Food

The meal began with Truffle Popcorn and Cajun Potato Skins, served as we eased into the film’s opening credits. Paired with a glass of Sangria (or a refreshing Tinto De Verano mocktail), it was the kind of casual but elevated start that made you settle into your seat and smile.

As the film took us to Barcelona, out came Churros con Patatas, a playful vegetarian dish that nods to Spanish tapas with a clever Indian twist. Just as Arjun’s grumpiness began to thaw in Costa Brava, the servers arrived with Gambas Al Ajillo Bruschetta for non-vegetarians, and a smoky Mushroom Al Ajillo version for vegetarians, both rich with garlic and olive oil.

Then came Bunol. As La Tomatina painted the screen in red, the kitchen matched the energy with La Tomatina Chicken and an elegant Goat Cheese & Tomato Puff Tart, vibrant, punchy, and full of flavour. The real magic was how seamlessly it all felt part of the story.

As the film built to its emotional high in Seville, the final savoury course landed. A hearty Lamb Stew with Pimento Rellenos offered depth and soul, while the Burrito Bowl brought comfort and balance. Every dish felt purposeful, not just themed, but narratively aligned.

A New Kind of Lifestyle Experience

What sets Gourmet Cinema apart is that it doesn’t feel like a gimmick. There’s real care in the execution. The dishes are thoughtful and beautifully presented, the pacing is tight, and the experience flows like a well-edited scene. By the time the credits rolled, and Arjun, Imran and Kabir had jumped out of that plane, I felt like I had been on the journey too, not just through visuals, but through textures, aromas, and bites.

In a city brimming with pop-ups and themed events, this was something refreshingly different. It’s rare for an event to feel as considered in its details, yet as relaxed in its vibe. There’s no rushing through courses, no formal stiffness. Just a perfectly timed unfolding of a story, told on screen and in courses.

Whether you’re a film buff, a foodie, or someone just looking for something unique to do, Gourmet Cinema at The Piano Man offers a layered, luxurious experience that lingers long after the final frame.