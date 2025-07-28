India’s concert economy set to create 12 million jobs by 2032, driving growth in tier 2 and 3 cities

India’s live concert and events industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation, evolving into a major economic and employment engine. According to talent solutions provider NLB Services, the country’s concert economy is expected to create nearly 12 million temporary jobs by 2030–2032, reshaping employment trends particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Large-format concerts, once confined to metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, are now spreading rapidly to cities such as Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi and Chandigarh. Improved connectivity, aspirational young audiences, and brand interest in emerging markets are fuelling this shift.

Each major event generates between 15,000 and 20,000 short-term roles in areas including crowd control, digital media, hospitality, logistics, artist management, and tech production. These roles span everything from freelance emcees and sound engineers to structured positions like event producers and digital leads.

The economic impact extends well beyond the event itself. When Coldplay performed in Ahmedabad in 2024, the city witnessed an estimated ₹641 crore boost to its economy, including ₹72 crore in GST revenue. Hotel prices surged, flights were fully booked, and local restaurants reported record sales, underscoring the economic ripple effect such concerts now deliver.

Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, noted, “Live events have evolved from being seasonal spectacles to becoming year-round economic engines. The concert economy is not just about music or entertainment, it’s about unlocking job creation, youth empowerment, and formalisation in India’s emerging cities. With 12 million jobs on the horizon, we need to urgently invest in skill development to build a future-ready, event-savvy workforce that can match the industry’s massive potential.”

An estimated 10 to 15 percent of these temporary roles are already turning into full-time employment, especially in audio engineering, production management and digital strategy. The sector is also catalysing growth in tourism, MSME engagement and F&B, contributing to what could soon become a ₹15,000 crore industry.

Yet, the rapid pace of growth has exposed a lack of skilled professionals in live production, lighting, and ticketing tech. Experts are calling for urgent investment in training and certification, particularly in smaller cities where demand is rising fastest.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "India’s live entertainment sector now operates at an international scale, driving cultural relevance, tourism and large-scale employment. At BookMyShow Live, we’re shaping this evolution through concerts and festivals that deliver real economic impact alongside world-class experiences. Coldplay’s Ahmedabad shows alone contributed an estimated ₹641 crore and engaged over 15,000 people, with nearly 9,000 sourced locally. Flagship festivals like Lollapalooza India and Bandland add to this momentum, creating over 8,500 jobs across production, hospitality and allied sectors."

With supportive state policies, infrastructure development, and corporate interest, India’s concert economy is fast becoming a formalised contributor to GDP. It presents a rare opportunity for industry, government, and skilling bodies to collaborate and create a sustainable talent pipeline that can meet the sector’s growing needs.