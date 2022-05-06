1 in 2 Indian travellers plan to take first trip since 2020: Survey

Every 1 in 2 Indian travellers plan to head out on their first trip since the 2020 lockdown this summer, according to the Mid-Summer Vacation Index 2022 published by hospitality major OYO. The firm explained that this is a strong indicator of the bounce back in travel confidence across India

As per the report, over 61 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take vacations this summer, out of which 94 per cent showed a strong preference to travel domestically. OYO noted that this shows that despite the opening of international air travel, Indian are preferring exploring local destinations in 2022.

The majority of travellers are keen on leisure trips at 65 per cent, according to OYO's survey. The survey collected responses from over 1000 people across India during April 2022.

(Credit: Pragati Srivastava)

While there are certain trend shifts, short trips continue to be the top choice among travellers. Nearly 55 per cent of respondents still prefer shorter trips of about 1-3 days. While over 50 per cent of Indians opted to travel with friends. 26 per cent said they would love to spend their vacation with family. 13 per cent of respondents also wished to go solo this summer.

Commenting on the ever-evolving consumer trends, Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO said, "We have already had two record breaking festive weekend bookings in April. Over the Good Friday and Vishu week, we received 8 lakh bookings, the highest ever in 2022, surpassing New Years. Over the next couple of weeks, we expect this demand to further rise across destinations."

OYO explained that hotels are the most prefered stay option for Indians, with 44 per cent upvotes, followed by alternate accommodations such as villas and homestays

As per OYO's consumer survey, with 1/4th of the votes, hill stations emerged as the preferred travel destination beating beaches. However, 22 per cent said they would prefer a mix of hill stations and beaches. Over 1/3rd of Indians opted for Manali as their hill station of choice. Kashmir, Ooty, Sikkim and McLeodganj were also popular choices among vacationers

Goa topped the charts as India's most loved beach destination. This was closely followed by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Kerala.

The survey also showed that Indian travellers have embraced spontaneity. 1 in every 3 Indians prefer booking their travel within the same week. 60 per cent of respondents want to stick to a budget under Rs 10,000.

Additionally, data from OYO's Mid-Summer Vacation Index 2022 showed that 25.9 per cent Indians travel for a relaxing stay while 16.4 per cent of Indians look forward to exploring nature followed by photoshoots of scenic locations to Instagram and trying out delicious food.

Also read: Colva’s Tesouro amid top 5 bars in Asia; four more in 50 best bars