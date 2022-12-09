Tanishq opens first retail showroom in the US; check pictures here 

Titan Company’s jewelry brand Tanishq has opened its first retail showroom in the US. Located at New Jersey’s Oak Tree road, the showroom has been conceptualised as being contemporary while retaining the Indianness of Tanishq, according to a LinkedIn post by Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head- North America, Titan Company.

He added that a special highlight in the showroom is the interactive wall aimed at telling the story of Tanishq and providing a virtual experience to the customers. The Titan Company executive said, “A special highlight is the Interactive Wall for Immersive brand storytelling where consumers can get a virtual experience of Tanishq Brand, our heritage, product collections, and our ecosystem!”

Singh further said, “The first one is always the hardest. So proud of the team and all the stakeholders that helped in setting this store up!”

Vandana Bhalla, Marketing, Digital, and E-commerce Head- Titan and Tanishq International Markets, also took to LinkedIn and wrote, “From working together on identifying the opportunity, understanding the specific market needs to creating the launch campaign, it’s been a wonderful journey of taking Tanishq to the USA. Certainly, a journey to cherish forever!”

Here are the pictures of Tanishq’s maiden showroom in the US

Prior to this, Tanishq’s parent company Titan Company incorporated Titan International earlier this month. The company was incorporated in Qatar for dealing in lifestyle products, as per an exchange filing.

