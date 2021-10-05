Domestic travel to increase by 60% this festive season, survey finds

As the Indian festive season approaches with Durga Puja and Navratra, a survey by LocalCircles finds that 46 per cent of people have made plans to travel in the period from October to December. The survey also stated that domestic travel is likely to increase 60 per cent this festive season. The rise in travel during the festive season is also likely to boost the hospitality sector of the country, which recorded a revenue per available room of Rs 1,582 during FY21, the lowest in the last 22 years, according to a report by Hotelivate.

Of the people surveyed, only six per cent have made their travel bookings, 22 per cent have plans to travel from October to December but have not booked their tickets and stay yet, and 18 per cent have plans but will only decide close to the travel dates. About 38 per cent of citizens have no plans to travel during these three months, shows the survey.

A previous survey by LocalCircles found that 28% of citizens had made plans to travel during August-September as the country continues to unlock.

The survey received more than 19,000 responses from citizens residing in 331 districts of India. About 64 per cent of respondents were men, while 36 per cent of respondents were women. 44 per cent of the people surveyed were from tier one, 27 per cent from tier two, and 29 per cent of respondents were from tier three, four and rural districts.

FAMILY VISITS

The festive season is also likely to see a 60 per cent increase in citizens travelling compared to the Monsoon Season (Aug-Sep), which found out that only 28 per cent of citizens planned to travel during the period. The survey findings indicate that out of the 9,612 responses of people who plan to travel from October to December, 34 per cent plan to visit family and friends. Airlines, hotels, and travel portals will likely see strong demand as the festive season progresses.

The survey adds that the government must continue to create awareness amongst people about limiting non-essential travel until the risk of a third COVID wave reduces.

