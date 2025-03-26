Eid 2025 long weekend! From Lucknow to Hyderabad these trending destinations are perfect for your best getaway

With Holi barely behind us, another long weekend is already pulling Indian travellers out of routine. This time, it’s Eid—offering the perfect excuse to swap work for wanderlust. Whether it’s for festive food trails, nature escapes or cultural deep dives, now’s the time to plan. According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 Report, 66% of Indians intend to travel more this year, with most prioritising rich, immersive experiences over tourist checklists.

From tulip blooms in Srinagar to Eid feasts in Hyderabad, here are some trending destinations—plus smart travel hacks to help you make the most of the break.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

With the tulip season in full swing, Srinagar is seeing a spike in interest—Skyscanner noted a 155.3% jump in flight searches from Delhi for March 30. Travellers can hike to Pari Mahal, float in a shikara on Dal Lake, or feast on Rogan Josh after Eid prayers at Hazratbal Shrine. Red-eye flights offer cheaper fares and more time to soak in the city.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Searches for Lucknow surged 329% for March 28. From the grandeur of Rumi Darwaza to the bustling Chowk bazaar, the city delivers heritage and culinary charm. Don’t miss Tunday Kebabs or shopping for chikankari.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Search interest rose 123.8% for March 28. Think Haleem at Charminar, lights at Mecca Masjid, and pearls at Laad Bazaar. Price Alerts and flexible dates can land you great deals.

Old Delhi

Eid in Purani Dilli is all about aromas, textures, and festival buzz. Jama Masjid’s surroundings transform into a food lover’s maze, and flight searches to Delhi have spiked from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga and Lucknow.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Looking for calm? Darjeeling’s clear March skies and a 48% jump in Bagdogra flight searches suggest many are already heading there. Catch a sunrise at Tiger Hill or sip tea after a toy train ride.