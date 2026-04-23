From Manali to Tokyo: How Indians are planning summer travel in 2026

Indian travellers are done with generic itineraries. This summer, the choices being made, from Darjeeling over Dubai to Kyoto over Paris, reflect a more deliberate, personal approach to travel. Booking.com's Travel Predictions 2026 describes the moment as the "Era of You," and the search data backs it up.

Patterns for the May to June 2026 travel window show a clear tilt toward destinations that offer something specific, cooler temperatures, spiritual depth, cultural discovery or coastal calm, rather than simply ticking boxes.

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Domestic travel: Coolcations, spirituality and the coast

At home, Indian travellers are spreading their searches across a surprisingly diverse set of destinations. Hill stations continue to dominate, with Ooty, Darjeeling, Munnar and Manali all featuring in the top ten most searched domestic destinations, driven by what is increasingly being called the "coolcation" trend, as travellers actively seek relief from rising summer temperatures.

But the more interesting movement is in spiritual and cultural destinations. Rishikesh has climbed from ninth to fourth in search rankings compared to last year, while Varanasi has jumped from 28th to 13th, a signal that faith-led travel is gaining real momentum. Jaipur and Udaipur have also moved up the rankings, reflecting continued appetite for cultural exploration. Goa and Puducherry round out the picture for those drawn to the coast.

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Top 10 most searched domestic destinations (May 1 – June 30, 2026):

Mumbai Bengaluru Ooty Darjeeling Rishikesh Munnar New Delhi Manali Chennai Hyderabad

International travel: The eastbound shift

Abroad, the direction of travel is unmistakably eastward. Eight of the top ten most searched international destinations by Indian travellers this summer are within Asia, with Japan alone accounting for three of them.

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Tokyo has emerged as the top international destination, with searches up 30% year over year. Osaka has climbed from 22nd to 8th, and Kyoto has jumped from 32nd to 10th, a remarkable rise for a city not traditionally in the mainstream of Indian travel conversation. Vietnam's Phu Quoc has moved from 31st to tenth, and Seoul has climbed from 27th to 12th.

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European mainstays London and Paris continue to hold their ground in the top ten, but the momentum clearly belongs to Asia, driven by a combination of cultural discovery, food, shopping and beach experiences that appeal across different traveller profiles.

Top 10 most searched international destinations (May 1 – June 30, 2026):

Tokyo Singapore London Bangkok Paris Ubud Osaka Kuala Lumpur Kyoto Phu Quoc

Where people are staying: Homestays lead the alternatives

The shift in mindset is also visible in accommodation choices. Beyond hotels and resorts, Indian travellers are increasingly seeking stays that align with the specific nature of their trip. Homestays top the list of alternative accommodation searches for summer 2026, followed by guesthouses, apartments, bed and breakfasts and villas, reflecting a desire for privacy, flexibility and experiences that feel less transactional.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Head South Asia at Booking.com, framed the trend as the natural evolution of how Indians travel. "What we are seeing this summer is the result of evolving patterns in how Indians are travelling through 2026. Travellers are becoming more mindful and strategic, seeking more personal journeys in which destinations reflect the experiences they desire. Whether it's cooler hill stations like Ooty or cultural destinations such as Kyoto, summer travel reflects a desire for trips that feel personally meaningful," he said.