Indians among top three visitors to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Visitors from India lead the top three countries followed by France and the US visiting Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the first half of 2022.

The mosque received 1,520,697 guests, including 454,339 worshippers and about 1,033,045 visitors, during the first half of 2022. Around 19 per cent of the visitors were from the UAE, and 81 per cent were tourists, according to UAE's official news agency Wam.

It said that 51 per cent of the visitors were male, 49 per cent were female, and the majority were aged between 25 to 35 years, constituting 32 per cent of the total worshippers and visitors who flocked to the mosque from across the world.

During the year's first half, the number of those using the mosque's jogging trail reached more than 33,000 users, it said.

The cultural tour specialists at the Centre provided 2,075 tours in Arabic, English, Spanish, and Korean, and 21,633 visitors joined from all over the world.

The Grand Mosque was recently selected among TripAdvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Award in the Best of the Best category, which ranks the top 25 attractions worldwide.

The grand mosque ranked First in the Top Attractions - Middle East category, fourth in the Top Attractions World category for its unique artistic and architectural splendor, and Ninth in the Top Cultural and Historical Tours- World category, for the rich and versatile experiences and services it provides that meet visitor's needs; allowing them to spend an entire day at the mosque and enjoy what it offers.

The mosque offers cultural tours in Arabic, English, and sign languages. The Centre is currently working on training its cultural tour specialist to provide tours in Chinese, Russian, Hebrew, Turkish, and French.



