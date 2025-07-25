Planning your text vacation? Indian travellers looking to pre-book global experiences, from a Parisian cultural walk to a desert safari in Dubai, can now do it all on a single platform. MakeMyTrip has now come up with a global experiences segment with the launch of a Tours and Attractions Booking Platform, offering over 200,000 curated activities across 1,100 cities in 130 countries.

The move is aimed at resolving a common pain point for Indian outbound tourists, the fragmented, currency-disjointed, and often confusing landscape of experience bookings abroad.

The platform integrates options like city tours, adventure sports, heritage visits, and unique local activities into a single interface, priced in INR and backed by a 24/7 travel assistance desk.

“Experiences account for a significant share of spending when Indians travel overseas, yet discovering and booking them remains one of the most fragmented aspects of the journey," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. "Our attempt is to make the discovery and booking experience simple, convenient and personalised like the flight, hotels, and ground transport bookings. This launch is a natural addition to our stated vision of being a one-stop shop for all travel booking services, with a delightful experience for customers.”

Popular global experiences offered on the platform include the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland in Paris, helicopter rides over Hawaii’s Kauai Island, sumo shows in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, and more.