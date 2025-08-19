Lollapalooza India 2026 to return on January 24-25, promising two days of global music in Mumbai

BookMyShow Live has announced that Lollapalooza India will return for its fourth edition on 24 and 25 January 2026 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, cementing its place as Asia’s leading multi-genre music festival.

The festival will feature four stages and over 20 hours of live performances, with both international and homegrown talent set to deliver another unforgettable line-up. Ticket sales begin with an exclusive RuPay credit cardholder pre-sale at 11 AM IST on 26 August 2025, while general sales open at 12 PM IST on 28 August 2025.

This year introduces RuPay Amplified Access, a new ticket category that includes vouchers for merchandise, cocktails, special culinary dishes and premium perks such as shaded experience zones and fan pit entry. Organisers say the move is designed to enhance the immersive nature of the event, ensuring festival-goers find something new at every corner.

Since its debut in 2023, Lollapalooza India has quickly become one of the most anticipated live events in the country. Past editions have seen performances from Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, and Louis Tomlinson alongside Indian acts like AP Dhillon, DIVINE, Prabh Deep and The Raghu Dixit Project.

The festival is also recognised for its surprise on-stage collaborations, from Nick Jonas teaming up with King to Keane performing with Anoushka Shankar. Its #LollaForChange initiative continues to champion sustainability and inclusivity, with measures such as sign language interpreters, wheelchair access, safe spaces, free hydration stations and gender-neutral washrooms. Family-friendly facilities and food experiences at the Lolla Food Park further broaden its appeal.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “Lollapalooza India has, in just three editions, cemented itself as more than a music festival; it is now an institution that drives culture, commerce and community at scale. As we enter the fourth edition, our ambition is to build on this foundation and deepen the festival’s role as a catalyst for the live entertainment economy in India. For us at BookMyShow Live, this is about consistently raising the bar on how global experiences are reimagined for Indian audiences, while also giving Indian talent and businesses a powerful stage to shine. The journey so far has reaffirmed that India is not only ready for large-scale festivals of this magnitude, but is hungry for them, and that conviction guides us as we shape what’s next.”

A Live Nation survey following the 2025 edition found that 98 percent of attendees planned to return, citing the festival’s atmosphere and culture of discovery as key draws. With lakhs of fans already having attended across the first three years, Lollapalooza India is steadily shaping itself into an annual cultural institution.

Backed by global and Indian partners including H&M, Budweiser 0.0, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, RuPay and Airbnb, the 2026 edition is expected to raise the bar yet again. Organisers have promised a “jaw-dropping line-up” unlike anything seen in India before.

For updates and registrations, fans can visit lollaindia.com or follow @lollaindia across social media.