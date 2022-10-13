MakeMyTrip is eyeing to grow its luxury homestay segment

Online travel company MakeMyTrip (MMT) has partnered with Mumbai-based Lohono Stays that specialises in the luxury vacation rental market in India. The objective, according to the company, is to further accelerate the growth of luxury home stay segment in the country, especially ahead of the festive season.

“We have been steadily investing behind the homestay segment over the last couple of years and have emerged as the homestay hub with coverage in more than 1100 cities across the country,” Vipul Prakash, COO, MakeMyTrip, said. The attempt now, with Lohono Stays partnership, he says is to further accelerate the base of ultra-luxury segment in the homestay ecosystem. “We have already seen initial wins with the current offer on Lohono Stays and expect it to grow in the future,” he adds.

“MakeMyTrip is the market leader and understands the requirement of travellers and that made the decision very easy for us. We want to focus on building a luxury product portfolio that caters to a niche segment of well-travelled and well-heeled travellers while MakeMyTrip will help in increasing discoverability and sales for our properties across the country,” Nibhrant Shah, Founder & CEO of Lohono Stays said.

Lohono Stays, the company adds, has always been that the discerning Indian traveller has a strong bias towards luxury homestays over any other product for a variety of reasons: privacy, flexibility, quality of product and consistency in service. “We look forward to this strategic partnership with MakeMyTrip as it is an opportunity for us to further expand our market presence and continue our accelerated growth trajectory,” Dhimaan Shah, Founder and COO of Lohono Stays, said.

