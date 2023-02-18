Five top books on business of fashion you must read

The fashion industry is vast and there are lessons to be learned from every fashion brand big or small. Launching a fashion label is about getting the right strategy in place for the creation of a line of clothes as well as running a business that is lucrative. Here are five books that would help you gain insights.

The Fashion Designer Survival Guide by Mary Gehlhar



Mary Gehlhar writes from personal experience and shares insights from working with top fashion designers across the world. The Fashion Designer Survival Guide shares tips from Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, and Richard Tyler. It works as a handbook for fashion practitioners just starting out to build their brands. Giving a peek into fashion designing and running a fashion business, the book aims at helping those who want to succeed in a competitive industry. The Fashion Designer Survival Guide will help you create a business plan. It will also provide clues on sourcing material, getting designs on the runway, marketing brands, managing production, and much more.

The End of Fashion by Teri Agins



Fashion journalist, Teri Agins takes you through the many roads of the fashion industry. To understand how an industry works, one has to know its origins and the breakthroughs that have shaped its course. The book will help you gauge the industry’s depth and assess its potential. To gain a grip on an industry, it is important to know its origin and the breakthroughs. The End of Fashion shows how fashion has become accessible over time. Once only a domain for the rich and famous, over the years, it has become accessible to a wide range of people. Agins explores various facets of the fashion industry: retailing, marketing, financing, and manufacturing, A must-read if you have a keen interest in the subject of fashion.

The Beautiful Fall by Alicia Drake

Considered among one of the best books on fashion business management, The Beautiful Fall is an extensive read. The book will keep you interested from cover to cover as it walks you through Paris in the 1970s and through the careers of two influential fashion designers of all time: Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. Alicia Drake narrates the story of the two friends turned rivals.

The Little Dictionary of Fashion by Christian Dior

Written by the fashion icon himself, Dior shares some tips and tricks on dressing up and shares some unspoken rules of the industry. Packed with dressing insights, it’s a fun read and deserves space on your bookshelf if you are a fashion connoisseur.

The Fashion Business Manual by Fashionary



If you want to build a fashion brand from scratch, you have found just the right book to read.

A one-stop essential guide to fashion brand building, it takes you through the fashion alleys of India, the textile hubs and more. The book provides a step-by-step guide on how to build a brand from scratch.

It breaks down complex subjects through illustrations which makes it easy for all to gather information.