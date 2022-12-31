The ONLY goal setting book you need to read at year-end

Anyone who says that they do not believe in New Year's resolutions is probably lying. Everyone makes some decisions about the New Year – some take action and drive their dreams to fruition, while others face hurdles or give up. Resolutions are about setting strong goals.

Tons of books have been written on the art of goal setting. There are various methods taught as well about setting goals that can be conquered. But here’s a book that sort of sums up everything about goal setting and simplifies things for everyone – what works and what doesn’t when it comes to paving the path for personal or business accomplishments.

The P.R.I.M.E.R. Goal Setting Method by Damon Zahariades

The book has been acclaimed as a ‘life-changing’ read by many. What really sets this book above the rest of other goal-setting books at any bookstore is that it seems to have everything. The book lays bare in front of the reader of the various reasons for which goals fail. Is your goal unrealistic? Are you setting goals to please others? Will you be able to sustain this goal? The book starts by asking practical questions that can actually help in narrowing down choices to high-priority goals. Here are the key takeaways:

Identify your highest priority

The book harps on picking goals that are the highest on the list of life priorities of the reader. Simply because goals that are attuned to burning needs often get fuelled by passion and drive and have more chances of getting accomplished than not-so-big goals. At this stage, you get to learn about all your overarching aspirations. You are encouraged to ask some pertinent questions:

When you gain clarity with your goals, you will also learn about respecting your desires and why you wanted to auction them in the first place, make an active place, and consistently drive it to a logical result. When you pick your goals with absolute surety, you have very little internal friction that may prevent you from achieving them.

Your environment and your goal

No other goal-setting book speaks on the importance and contribution of the right environment toward achieving what you want and desire. Share your goals with your support group, friends, and well-wishers who keep you tuned to your dreams. While setbacks are always possible on the road to big dreams, the right environment and support system may prevent you from slipping off the road, mid-way.

Evaluate your journey

Keeping track of progress is as important as setting goals. You have to keep reviewing your goals to be able to well-wishers stay on track and this leads to revisiting your goals.

Give up non-priority goals

Zahariades advises readers to give up non-priority goals. He clarifies that giving up on goals that have lost their feasibility or utility is not the same as abandonment. Giving up on low-value targets often leaves you with time and energy to focus on high-value goals that can fetch more satisfaction when achieved.

Goalpost to goalpost

The P.R.I.M.E.R. method is the easiest goal-setting book to grasp. It helps cut through your own personal ambiguities, gain clarity, pick high-value goals, focus, drive them to finish, and also discard low-priority objectives during the course. If you have time for just one goal-setting book at the year's end, this should be it.