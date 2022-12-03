This list of 10 books will help take your business writing to the next level

How to deliver you point well and communicate with clarity – that is precisely what business communication is supposed to be. Best business writing is about removing ambiguity – cutting out the flab and delivering the message to the point. Why is it important? Strong writing skills can open doors, help strike a deal. A strong pitch can help secure much-needed funds. Formal business writing courses which are worth your time and money however are few and far between. You can however pick up some great titles that can help you hone your business writing skills. Here are 10.

10. Excellence In Business Communication by John V. Thill and Courtland L. Bovee

Most business writing courses has this title on syllabus. For long, it has been a handy-book for instructors and students. It is packed with communication strategies for the present day workplace. The latest edition of Excellence in Business Communication has a special focus on integration of social media in business. You can start exploring the genre of business writing with this.





9. Writing That Means Business by Ellen Roddick



In Writing That Means Business, Ellen Roddick puts a set of solid tips on clear, concise, convincing business writing at your fingertips. How to streamline reports, control your tone, when to be humorous or diplomatic and how to map your ideas before writing and also how to edit your own writing – all this and much more can be found in this title. Roddick can be further reached at www.hawleyroddick.com.

8. On Writing Well by William Zinsser

On Writing Well is a book for everybody who wants to learn how to write or who needs to do some writing as part of their work. The book can be useful for any other stream of writing as well. On Writing Well offers fundamental principles as well as the insights. The book has sold over a million copies and remains a valuable resource for writers and aspiring writers.

7. The Truth About The New Rules Of Business Writing by Natalie Canavor and Claire Meirowitz

Better writing means better power of persuasion. Every medium of writing can use good business writing: web sites, presentations, proposals, resumes, grant proposals. The Truth About the New Rules of Business Writing shows how you can master the art of effective business communication replacing the old standards of jargon and helps you quickly shift your style to simple and conversational writing style. The authors help you with organising content; making your point faster and more. Use this book to pick up simple tips and tricks of good written communication.

6. The Fundamentals Of Business Writing by Joseph Mancuso and Yvonne V. Chabriera



The book will help you write with clarity and style and help deliver your points quickly. It will help you become sharp-eyed about your own writing and build a better body of text. Read this to say exactly what you mean, analyse quickly, organise, write and revise fast. It will also teach you to format your writing so they look inviting to the reader.

5. Why Business People Speak Like Idiots by Brian Fugere, Chelsea Harday, Jon Warshawsky



How to cut out the jargon and talk straight or basically how to cut out the “bull”. In an entertaining compilation, the this book will teach you how to talk straight – especially if you are planning to climb the professional ladder. Why Business People Speak Like Idiots exposes four traps that transform us from engaging, honest, funny, weekend sort of people into stiff business bores. It could help you bring in more ease and authenticity in your day to day communication.

4. The Only Business Book You Will Need by Laura Brown



It’s a cross between a how-to and a reference book. The Only Business Writing Book You'll Ever Need addresses a wide-ranging spectrum of business communication. Its easy-to-follow steps will save you time from start to finish. It will teach you how to express your ideas clearly and concisely. Nuanced and of-the-moment, The Only Business Writing Book You'll Ever Need offers tools for success in the rapidly changing world of business communication.

3. 10 Steps To Successful Business Writing by Jack Appleman



In an ever-increasing mass of emails, blogs and text messages the lifeblood of today's networked world is written communication. Writing today is no more an option but an essential skill. 10 Steps to Successful Business Writing will enable you to increase your business success with every kind of business writing. Appleman is a prominent writing instructor, coach, and author who is driven by the belief that everyone can significantly improve their text by following a series of straightforward steps. The book is a testimony to his rich experience.

2. The Business Writers Handbook Gerald J. Alred, Charles T. Brusaw, Walter E. Oliu



Alphabetically organised and easy-to-use, its nearly 400 entries provide guidance for writing all the most common types of business documents and correspondence, from brochures, press releases, and résumés, to executive summaries, proposals, and reports. Abundant, real-world sample documents and visuals throughout the book demonstrate effective business communication, reflecting current practices for formatting documents and using email. Comprehensive yet concise, The Business Writer's Handbook remains the quick reference faithful users have come to appreciate.

1.Gregg Reference Manual by William A. Sabin



For decades, the Gregg Reference Manual has been recognised as the best style manual for business professionals and students. The basic rules that apply to the most frequent problems are covered as thoroughly as the fine points of the problems that occur less often. The colourful examples and illustrations offer easy-to-follow models to help resolve the difficulties encountered in everyday communications from e-mail messages to formal reports. A must read for anyone who wants to advance in writing prowess.