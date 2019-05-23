Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Satish Kumar Gautam leads against BSP's Ajeet Baliyan in Aligarh

The BJP's current Member of Parliament Satish Kumar Gautam has taken a massive lead against Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate from Aligarh, Dr. Ajeet Baliyan.

Aligarh, which voted in the second phase on April 18, 2019 in the Lok Sabha election, is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This seat has never elected a Muslim candidate to the Lok Sabha.

Satish Kumar Gautam is in the fray seeking a second consecutive term. He is up against BSP's Baliyan and former MP Bijendra Singh of the Congress.

The BJP has had an upper hand in the Aligarh constituency since 1991, winning this seat six times. BJP won Aligarh seat five times in a row from 1991 to 2001 in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won back this seat in 2004 and lost it to the BSP in 2009.

The BJP secured Aligarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014, when Satish Kumar Gautam defeated his BSP rival by over 2.87 lakh votes. Satish Kumar had secured 48.34 per cent votes as compared to BSP's Arvind Kumar Singh who got 21.4 per cent votes while Congress's Bijendra Singh got 5.89 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

'Gathbandhan' (SP-BSP-RLD alliance) candidate, Ajit Baliyan, is a Jat. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has also campaigned for the alliance candidate. In 2018, Satish Kumar Gautam triggered a controversy when he demanded that the Aligarh Muslim University should remove the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an alumnus of the university and creator of Pakistan, from its campus.