Election Results 2019: Netizens call for Sidhu's resignation; here's why

Netizens are calling for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation after Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi parliamentary seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani. Sidhu is currently a minister in the Cabinet of Punjab.

For the same reason, 'Navjot Singh Sidhu' has been trending on Twitter. Some social media users are sharing a screenshot of an Economic Times report with a headline that quotes the Congress leader as saying, "I will quit politics if Gandhi loses Amethi".

There are calls for Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu to resign after Smriti Irani won in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi. https://t.co/aEKcIR6k8N - Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) 23 May 2019

On Thursday (on the day of counting of votes), chorus grew on Twitter for the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as trends indicated BJP's Smriti Irani leading over Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi parliamentary constituency. Gandhi lost by a margin of over 50,000 votes, in what is the biggest setback for the Congress President so far.

In April 2019, Sidhu had rejected the claim that Smriti Irani was giving a tough competition to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, where the Congress had maintained its foothold for years. The Punjab minister further vowed to quit politics if Congress President lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Recently, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is known for his controversial remarks was criticised by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for damaging the Congress' prospects with his untimely comments and "hugs" to Pakistani Army General Qamar Bajwa.

