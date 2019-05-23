Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube

Tech giant Google Thursday said it is bringing live updates on the Indian elections live across Search and YouTube. "We are showing live election results, sourced from Election Commission of India through Nielsen, on Search and on the Assistant (across Android, iOS and KaiOS). You can find national level results as well as constituency level results," Google said in a blogpost. On YouTube, over 150 news channels are bringing live election results coverage through the day, it added. These include NDTV, AajTak, ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, TV9 Telugu Live, Puthiyathalaimurai TV, Public TV, Asianet News, OTV News and News18 Urdu, among others, the blogpost said. "For the 2019 Indian Elections, Doordarshan is bringing inclusive live result experience to users on YouTube... Live audio news will be available on News on AIR YouTube Channel," it said. PTI SR ANSANS